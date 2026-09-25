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2026 September 25   18:09

shipbuilding

DSIC delivers first 115,000-dwt LR2 for Vietnamese charterer

Chinese shipbuilder Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co has delivered ASP LUCY, the first 115,000-dwt LR2 in a series for CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company, with the tanker heading into long-term employment with Vietnam’s Asia Pacific Shipping, according to a CSSC Shipping statement.  

The vessel was named and delivered in Dalian on 23 September. It has a deadweight of 114,800 tonnes at structural draft.  ASP LUCY is about 249.8 metres long, 44 metres wide and 21.2 metres deep, with a structural draft of 15.25 metres and a design speed of 14.5 knots.  

The diesel-powered tanker is fitted with an exhaust-gas scrubber and is designed to carry crude oil and petroleum products with flash points below 60C.  It has 12 cargo tanks arranged in six pairs, two slop tanks and 12 ballast tanks arranged in six pairs. Its emissions and energy-efficiency performance meets IMO Tier III requirements and the EEDI Phase III standard.  

CSSC Shipping external director Sheng Muxian acted as naming sponsor.

Asia Pacific Shipping was established in Vietnam in 2021. Its activities cover dry bulk, liquid bulk and gas transportation, and it has experience operating bulk carriers and chemical tankers.  

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company was established in 2012 and focuses on ship leasing through finance and operating lease structures.  

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co is a Dalian-based Chinese shipbuilder whose merchant vessel portfolio includes crude oil tankers, product tankers, chemical carriers, bulk carriers, containerships and LNG carriers.

Topics:

Dalian Shipbuilding

CSSC

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