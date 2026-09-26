Panama-flagged boxship opens first direct southwest China-Vietnam route

A Panama-flagged container ship has completed the inaugural voyage on a direct river-sea service linking southwest China with Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade logistics portal.

BBG Nan Ning Bo Run arrived at Cai Cui terminal in Can Tho on 24 September after sailing from Nanning Port’s Liujing operating area, where it departed on 16 September as the 134.2-km Pinglu Canal opened to traffic.

Can Tho Port JSC, Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group are behind the new service.

The route is scheduled to operate twice a month with a transit time of about seven days. The operating plan calls for river-sea ships of about 4,900 dwt and capacity of up to 500 TEU, with refrigerated containers expected to account for about 25% of capacity and dry containers for 75%.

The 2021-built BBG Nan Ning Bo Run is about 100 metres long and 22 metres wide. The inbound cargo was listed as 153 physical containers and separately as 252 TEU. It included wood panels, sodium sulphate and automotive components from western China. The vessel was due to load 80 containers of rice bran for the return voyage.

The Pinglu Canal cuts the inland-waterway distance from southwest China to the sea by more than 560 km compared with the traditional route towards Guangzhou.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group chairman Hu Huaping said use of the canal for China-Vietnam cargo could shorten transport time by seven to 10 days and reduce overall logistics costs by 18% to 30%.

A trial voyage preceded the launch. Li Da Tong 2 Hao arrived at Cai Cui from Qinzhou on 4 August before loading 66 containers of Mekong Delta agricultural products for Guangxi.

Can Tho Port JSC is a Vietnamese joint-stock port company within the VIMC port network and operates Cai Cui and Hoang Dieu terminals.

Vietnam Maritime Corporation is a Vietnamese state-controlled maritime group active in ports, shipping and maritime services.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group is a Chinese port and logistics group involved in port infrastructure and cargo connections in Guangxi.