  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Panama-flagged boxship opens first direct southwest China-Vietnam route

2026 September 26   00:47

shipping

Panama-flagged boxship opens first direct southwest China-Vietnam route

A Panama-flagged container ship has completed the inaugural voyage on a direct river-sea service linking southwest China with Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade logistics portal.  

BBG Nan Ning Bo Run arrived at Cai Cui terminal in Can Tho on 24 September after sailing from Nanning Port’s Liujing operating area, where it departed on 16 September as the 134.2-km Pinglu Canal opened to traffic.  

Can Tho Port JSC, Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group are behind the new service.  

The route is scheduled to operate twice a month with a transit time of about seven days. The operating plan calls for river-sea ships of about 4,900 dwt and capacity of up to 500 TEU, with refrigerated containers expected to account for about 25% of capacity and dry containers for 75%.  

The 2021-built BBG Nan Ning Bo Run is about 100 metres long and 22 metres wide.  The inbound cargo was listed as 153 physical containers and separately as 252 TEU. It included wood panels, sodium sulphate and automotive components from western China. The vessel was due to load 80 containers of rice bran for the return voyage.  

The Pinglu Canal cuts the inland-waterway distance from southwest China to the sea by more than 560 km compared with the traditional route towards Guangzhou.  

Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group chairman Hu Huaping said use of the canal for China-Vietnam cargo could shorten transport time by seven to 10 days and reduce overall logistics costs by 18% to 30%.  

A trial voyage preceded the launch. Li Da Tong 2 Hao arrived at Cai Cui from Qinzhou on 4 August before loading 66 containers of Mekong Delta agricultural products for Guangxi.  

Can Tho Port JSC is a Vietnamese joint-stock port company within the VIMC port network and operates Cai Cui and Hoang Dieu terminals.  

Vietnam Maritime Corporation is a Vietnamese state-controlled maritime group active in ports, shipping and maritime services. 

Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group is a Chinese port and logistics group involved in port infrastructure and cargo connections in Guangxi.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

02:49

Indian shipbuilder Cochin signs €2.3m deal for 23% of Dutch Conoship

2026 September 25

18:09

DSIC delivers first 115,000-dwt LR2 for Vietnamese charterer

17:10

Port of London cargo jumps 8.5% in Q2

16:30

Canada’s Port of Vancouver starts dredging to ease tanker load limits

16:10

DP World study forecasts bigger feeder and shortsea role

15:40

Port Houston posts 21% export jump

15:10

Kokuka Sangyo takes delivery of its first dedicated methanol-fuelled ship

14:34

NYK orders a new service operation vessel from PaxOcean

14:00

Singapore shipyard group Seatrium completes seventh and final FSRU for Turkish owner

13:40

Chinese miner Shougang clears land hurdle for $404.8m Peru port

13:20

Fincantieri-Leonardo JV wins €3.7bn contract for Italy's next destroyers

12:30

Dutch agency orders one-way vessel traffic on Upper IJssel river amid low water

12:10

DP World signs $7bn-plus Nigeria deep-sea port pact

11:40

First international green shipping corridor alliance launches in China

11:20

Marshall Islands overtakes Panama to become No 2 ship registry by tonnage

10:30

Dutch gasoline tanker collides with German cargo ship in Netherlands

10:08

79 states and organisations demand urgent reopening of Strait of Hormuz

10:02

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans build terminal with Turkey’s largest propane tank

09:27

China’s ports hit record weekly container throughput of 7.279m TEU

09:14

At least 41 dead as passenger vessel capsizes on Tanzania-DR Congo lake route

09:04

IAA PortNews: Russia’s coal port capacity surplus reaches 73%

08:47

Hapag-Lloyd, Israeli investor FIMI add Far East route to $4.2bn ZIM deal

08:07

Kazakhstan navy drill kills 12 in Caspian Sea, two missing

07:39

US seeks $5bn Arab backing for $10bn Strait of Hormuz bypass fund

07:16

Iranian official offers seven-day reopening of Strait of Hormuz

2026 September 24

20:56

BBS Grain 2026: New Trade Flows, Import Demand and Logistics Take Center Stage in Istanbul

18:04

Norwegian yacht operator SeaDream picks Chinese yard for first newbuild in 25 years

17:14

GTT wins 18,700-cbm carrier tank design order in China

16:44

Gas systems supplier Nord Gas wins eight-ship BW LPG VLGC contract

15:54

Australia launches re-election bid for IMO Council Category B seat

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news