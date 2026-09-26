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2026 September 26   02:49

shipbuilding

Indian shipbuilder Cochin signs €2.3m deal for 23% of Dutch Conoship

Indian shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard has signed agreements to acquire a 23% stake in Dutch ship design and engineering company Conoship International Holding B.V. for €2.3m ($2.62m) in cash, according to a company statement.  

The deal gives Cochin Shipyard a foothold in the European coastal and short-sea shipping market and access to Conoship’s ship design capabilities.  

The companies signed a share purchase agreement and a shareholders’ and cooperation agreement on 24 September. Completion is expected within two months.  

Cochin Shipyard has obtained clearance from India’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management for the transaction. Its board approved the proposed investment in January.  

The two companies also plan to explore alternative-fuel technology for short-sea vessels and opportunities in coastal shipping, inland waterways and marine, shipping and offshore services.  

Cochin Shipyard was established in 1972 and is a Category-I Miniratna central public sector enterprise under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Its activities cover shipbuilding and ship repair.  

Conoship International is an independent Dutch ship design and engineering business with maritime design activities dating to 1952. More than 2,000 ships have been built to its designs, and it operates from Groningen and Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Gdansk in Poland.

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