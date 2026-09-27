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2026 September 27   01:42

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Singapore tanker owner Hafnia agrees to buy more TORM shares, stake to hit 19.85%

Singapore tanker owner Hafnia Limited has agreed to acquire another 1.7m Class A shares in TORM plc for $57.8m, lifting its holding to about 19.85% on completion, according to a company statement.  Hafnia will pay $34 per share for the stake, which represents 1.66% of TORM’s issued and outstanding share capital.

The acquisition will be funded with cash on hand and available credit facilities.  The deal is Hafnia’s second major increase in its TORM holding in little more than a week. On 16 September, it agreed to acquire another 4.5m TORM shares at $32.25 each, an investment of about $145.1m.  

Following that transaction, Hafnia held 18,656,061 shares, equivalent to about 18.19% of TORM’s issued share capital and voting rights.  Hafnia began building its position in TORM in 2025 with the acquisition of 14,156,061 Class A shares at $22 each for $311.4m.

That transaction was completed in December 2025.  The company has said the shares were acquired for investment purposes while it evaluated potential strategic opportunities. It has also said there is no assurance that Hafnia and TORM will pursue or complete any potential transaction.  

Hafnia also completed an equity placement of 35,488,875 shares at NOK80 ($8.40) each, raising about NOK2.84bn ($298m). The proceeds are intended in part to strengthen its balance sheet following the TORM share purchases, including repayment of debt incurred in connection with the investments, as well as for potential strategic opportunities and general corporate purposes.  

Hafnia Limited is incorporated in Singapore and is part of BW Group. It owns and operates around 180 vessels and provides technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management and bunker procurement.  

TORM plc is incorporated in England and Wales, with its main commercial and technical activities managed from Hellerup, Denmark. Founded in 1889, it owns and operates product tankers carrying refined oil products and chemicals.  

BW Group Limited is an international maritime group with activities spanning oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies and deep-water production.

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