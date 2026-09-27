Panama lawmakers unanimously approve $5.56bn Panama Canal 2027 budget

Panama’s National Assembly has unanimously approved the Panama Canal’s B/.5.555bn ($5.555bn) budget for fiscal 2027 in a second debate, according to a Panama Canal Authority statement.

The budget covers the period from 1 October 2026 to 30 September 2027 and allocates funding to strategic projects including the Rio Indio lake, an energy corridor, port terminals and a logistics corridor.

It also provides funding for asset maintenance and protection, integrated risk management, watershed conservation and reforestation, cybersecurity and technology continuity, as well as workforce training, wellbeing and capability development.

Direct contributions to Panama’s National Treasury are projected at B/.3.608bn ($3.608bn), an increase of B/.414m ($414m), or 12.9%, from the B/.3.194bn ($3.194bn) included in the approved fiscal 2026 budget.

A further B/.329m ($329m) is projected in payments to the state for income tax, social security, education insurance and employer-employee contributions. Direct contributions and other state payments are expected to total B/.3.937bn ($3.937bn).

The budget is intended to strengthen the canal’s ability to manage challenging water and operating conditions, maintain the route’s competitiveness and advance long-term investment.

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law legal entity established under Title XIV of Panama’s constitution. It has exclusive responsibility for the administration, operation, conservation, maintenance and modernisation of the Panama Canal and its related activities.