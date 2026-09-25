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2026 September 25   10:02

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Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans build terminal with Turkey’s largest propane tank

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding are building a chemical and industrial terminal on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast that will include the country’s largest cryogenic propane tank, according to a company statement.  

The facility at Ceyhan will form part of DAPEK, the Ceyhan Petrochemical Industrial Park being developed by Rönesans as an integrated manufacturing and logistics hub.  

The first phase will also include a deep-sea jetty and integrated logistics infrastructure.

Additional storage and handling capacity is planned as customer demand develops.  

The terminal is intended to serve a polypropylene complex as well as third-party petrochemical and chemical customers.  

Ceyhan offers deep-sea access, highway connections, planned railway links and proximity to energy and feedstock infrastructure, giving the project access to Turkey’s domestic market, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.  

Stolthaven’s Guy Bessant said the company brings “more than 50 years of experience in the safe and efficient handling and storage of bulk liquids and gases” to the project.  “The important point is that we are deliberately designing Ceyhan with the future in mind,” Bessant said. “Our ambition is to develop additional capacity around real customer demand rather than simply building tanks and hoping customers arrive.”  

Rönesans Holding’s Okay Kayaoglu said Turkey continues to import a significant share of essential petrochemical raw materials, including polypropylene, creating scope for greater domestic production.  

Bessant said the partners would measure success through safe and reliable operations, a successful first phase and subsequent expansion with additional local and international customers.  

Stolthaven Terminals is Stolt-Nielsen’s bulk liquid and gas storage terminal business. Rönesans Holding is the developer of DAPEK.

Singapore-based SJ Group is DAPEK’s management partner and has managed or advised industrial parks including the Jurong Island cluster.

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