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2026 September 28   06:24

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Iran refuses to ease Hormuz reopening terms after US rejects seven-day plan

Iran will not ease its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s seven-day proposal, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement.  

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had yet to receive Washington’s definitive position through mediators despite Trump’s public rejection of the proposal.  

“Our conditions are clear, and any move forward toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent upon these conditions being met, and we will not back down from them,” Araghchi said.  Iran conveyed the proposal to the US through Qatar. Araghchi said the timetable would start once Washington accepted it, with required US measures taking four or five days.

The strait would reopen on day six and talks between Iran and the US would start on day seven.  The plan also calls for a seven-day halt to regional fighting, the release of frozen Iranian assets, waivers on sanctions restricting Iranian oil sales and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.  Trump said on Saturday that he had rejected the proposal.  

The standoff has sharply reduced energy flows through the key shipping chokepoint. Crude oil and petroleum liquids moving through Hormuz averaged 4.9m barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026, down from 21.6m bpd in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding in June that included measures intended to restore maritime traffic through Hormuz and provide a framework for further negotiations. 

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