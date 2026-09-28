Five tugs battle fire hotspots on Greek ro-ro Blue Carrier 2 off Tinos

Five tugs were deployed around Attica Ferries’ Greek-flagged ro-ro Blue Carrier 2 on Sunday as firefighting continued for a third day off Tinos, with hotspots still present on board, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The fire broke out at 08:57 local time on 25 September while the vessel was operating its scheduled Piraeus-Syros-Vathy-Kos-Rhodes-Kos-Piraeus service.

Blue Carrier 2 was about 4.5 nautical miles north of Mykonos and 7.5 nautical miles east of Tinos when the fire started. The vessel was carrying 166 trucks and 29 passenger cars.

All 29 people on board — 28 crew members and one passenger, a truck driver — evacuated in two lifeboats. They were later transferred to a Hellenic Coast Guard patrol vessel and taken to Tinos. All were in good health.

Onboard firefighting procedures were activated before the evacuation. Coast Guard, fire service, salvage and towing units were mobilised, while anti-pollution equipment was placed on standby at nearby port authorities.

Specialist contractors were appointed to handle environmental protection and management of the vessel. The fire had eased substantially by Saturday, although firefighting and cooling operations continued.

Blue Carrier 2 developed a slight list to starboard after large volumes of water were used to cool heated steel structures, with salvage teams working to restore stability and establish safe access.

By 27 September, the vessel had been moved to a sheltered position off southwestern Tinos. Five tugs remained around the ship as firefighting continued because hotspots were still present.

The Tinos Port Authority is conducting a preliminary investigation. No cause has been established.

The 1997-built Blue Carrier 2 is 162.49 metres long and has 2,307 lane metres of vehicle capacity. Attica Group acquired the vessel in 2023 for €13.4m ($15.3m).

Attica Ferries Single Member Maritime S.A. is a wholly owned maritime subsidiary of Attica Holdings S.A. Attica Group’s maritime network comprises 32 vessels serving more than 55 destinations in Greece and Italy.