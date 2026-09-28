Italian ports hit by 24-hour nationwide workers’ strike

Port workers across Italy began a 24-hour national strike on 28 September covering port companies, Port System Authorities and companies applying the national ports labour agreement, according to Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

USB Mare e Porti called the action for companies operating under Articles 16, 17 and 18 of Law 84/94. The strike was proclaimed on 14 September and remained on the ministry’s register when it was updated on 25 September.

Terminal Darsena Toscana in Livorno warned that normal operations could not be guaranteed during its strike window from 00:01 to 24:00 on 28 September.

PSA SECH in Genoa said it could not predict employee participation and could not guarantee uninterrupted normal services. Its strike period runs from 00:30 on 28 September to 00:29 on 29 September.

The dispute centres on demands for port work to be recognised as arduous for pension purposes and for a technical committee to be convened at Italy’s Ministry of Labour. USB is also opposing proposed changes affecting the use of temporary employment agencies in port operations and is seeking measures to protect wages and purchasing power.

The pension issue remained unresolved after an earlier national port strike on 7 May, when USB Mare e Porti and Or.S.A. Porti said labour ministry representatives had agreed to convene a technical meeting.

At Gioia Tauro, Or.S.A. Mari e Porti and USB Calabria called workers to a demonstration at the port’s customs entrance at 09:30 on 28 September.

Their demands include convening the technical meeting, recognising port work as arduous for pension purposes and withdrawing the contested amendment affecting Article 17 of Italy’s port law.

The scale of disruption will depend on participation at individual ports and terminals. No nationwide cancellation of cruise calls has been verified.

Terminal Darsena Toscana S.r.l. has stated annual capacity of about 900,000 TEU and 1,430 metres of quay at its Livorno terminal.

PSA SECH is the operating name of Terminal Contenitori Porto di Genova S.p.A., a single-member Italian joint-stock company subject to the direction and coordination of Singapore-based PSA International Pte. Ltd.