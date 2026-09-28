Liberia-flagged tanker Baltic Star towed to anchorage after Dardanelles machinery failure

The 182-metre Liberia-flagged chemical tanker Baltic Star was towed to a safe anchorage on 26 September after suffering a machinery failure while transiting Turkey’s Dardanelles on a voyage from Spain to Tuzla, according to a statement from Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM).

The failure occurred off Nara Point while Baltic Star was under pilotage and accompanied by KEGM tug KURTARMA-13.

The Çanakkale Vessel Traffic Services Centre coordinated the response, with KURTARMA-17 taking the tanker under tow to the Karanlık Liman anchorage, where it was safely anchored.

The master notified vessel traffic services of the machinery failure by radio, while other vessels transiting the strait were informed of the breakdown.

Baltic Star, IMO 9327396, was built in 2006 and is a 37,048-dwt chemical and oil products tanker of 23,337 gt.

Liberian entity Sky-2 Ltd, IMO company number 6455569, is listed as the vessel’s registered owner and commercial manager. Cougar Nautic Inc, IMO company number 6355581, is listed as its safety management manager.