  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India lays foundation for first port-based e-methanol plant at Deendayal Port

2026 September 28   10:06

alternative fuels

India lays foundation for first port-based e-methanol plant at Deendayal Port

India has laid the foundation stone for its first port-based e-methanol production plant, a ₹23bn ($239.8m) project at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, Gujarat, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.  

The 150-tonne-per-day facility is being developed jointly by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd (APCL), based in Namrup, Assam.  

The plant will use renewable power, water and biogenic carbon dioxide to produce e-methanol for ships operating on the Asia-Europe trade corridor.  

Development will take place in two phases. The first will add 50 tonnes per day of capacity at an investment of ₹12bn ($125.1m) and is targeted for completion by January 2027.  

The second phase will cost ₹11bn ($114.7m), add a further 100 tonnes per day and is scheduled for completion by March 2027.  

The capital contribution between DPA and APCL will be split 76:24. DPA's contribution includes ₹5.6732bn ($59.2m) in equity capital, 75 acres of land, desalinated water and green hydrogen.  

The project is expected to create more than 3,500 direct and indirect jobs and support transport, storage and fuel-supply infrastructure around Kandla.  

The plant is expected to produce green methanol at about $750 per tonne, compared with a global rate of about $1,300 per tonne.  

The project follows an agreement signed by APCL and DPA in January 2026 to establish a 150-tonne-per-day e-methanol plant at Kandla.

DPA was to provide port-side infrastructure including pipeline connectivity, storage and fuel-handling facilities, while APCL was to establish the production facility.  

DPA is the statutory authority responsible for the port of Kandla and associated facilities in Gujarat. It handled 150.16m tonnes of cargo in the 2024-25 financial year.  

APCL was incorporated in 1971 and is a Government of Assam undertaking producing methanol and formalin.

Topics:

methanol

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:07

Egyptian-Jordanian JV signs $19m deal for 1,100-truck-a-day port yard in Egypt

11:30

Nigeria approves four port upgrades as six deep-sea projects progress

11:10

Saudi crude exports more than double as Middle East shipments hit 12.8m bpd

10:40

Belgian cargo vessel refloated after grounding on Dutch Waal river

09:26

Liberia-flagged tanker Baltic Star towed to anchorage after Dardanelles machinery failure

08:16

Italian ports hit by 24-hour nationwide workers’ strike

07:06

Five tugs battle fire hotspots on Greek ro-ro Blue Carrier 2 off Tinos

06:24

Iran refuses to ease Hormuz reopening terms after US rejects seven-day plan

2026 September 27

02:01

Panama lawmakers unanimously approve $5.56bn Panama Canal 2027 budget

01:42

Singapore tanker owner Hafnia agrees to buy more TORM shares, stake to hit 19.85%

2026 September 26

02:49

Indian shipbuilder Cochin signs €2.3m deal for 23% of Dutch Conoship

00:47

Panama-flagged boxship opens first direct southwest China-Vietnam route

2026 September 25

18:09

DSIC delivers first 115,000-dwt LR2 for Vietnamese charterer

17:10

Port of London cargo jumps 8.5% in Q2

16:30

Canada’s Port of Vancouver starts dredging to ease tanker load limits

16:10

DP World study forecasts bigger feeder and shortsea role

15:40

Port Houston posts 21% export jump

15:10

Kokuka Sangyo takes delivery of its first dedicated methanol-fuelled ship

14:34

NYK orders a new service operation vessel from PaxOcean

14:00

Singapore shipyard group Seatrium completes seventh and final FSRU for Turkish owner

13:40

Chinese miner Shougang clears land hurdle for $404.8m Peru port

13:20

Fincantieri-Leonardo JV wins €3.7bn contract for Italy's next destroyers

12:30

Dutch agency orders one-way vessel traffic on Upper IJssel river amid low water

12:10

DP World signs $7bn-plus Nigeria deep-sea port pact

11:40

First international green shipping corridor alliance launches in China

11:20

Marshall Islands overtakes Panama to become No 2 ship registry by tonnage

10:30

Dutch gasoline tanker collides with German cargo ship in Netherlands

10:08

79 states and organisations demand urgent reopening of Strait of Hormuz

10:02

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans build terminal with Turkey’s largest propane tank

09:27

China’s ports hit record weekly container throughput of 7.279m TEU

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news