Belgian cargo vessel refloated after grounding on Dutch Waal river

The 95-metre Belgian cargo vessel STEVILA was refloated after spending several hours aground near a railway bridge on the Waal river at Nijmegen in the Netherlands on 26 September, according to Vesseltracker.

STEVILA grounded at about 1715 local time while sailing from Nijmegen towards Marcinelle in Belgium.

Another cargo vessel stopped to assist and connected a towing line to STEVILA before pulling the stranded vessel free.

Water depth at the grounding location was about 1 metre. No injuries, pollution or significant damage have been confirmed.

STEVILA sails under the Belgian flag and has MMSI 205268490 and European Number of Identification 06002666. Antwerp is listed as its home port. The vessel was built in 1912 and was later converted from a towed cargo barge into a powered cargo vessel.