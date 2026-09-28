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2026 September 28   11:10

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Saudi crude exports more than double as Middle East shipments hit 12.8m bpd

Saudi Arabia more than doubled its crude exports in September as combined shipments from seven major Middle East producers recovered to 12.8m barrels per day, the highest level since February, according to preliminary Kpler figures.  

Saudi exports were on track to reach about 5.4m bpd, up from 2.446m bpd in August. Loadings from Ras Tanura rose to about 3.6m bpd from 929,000 bpd, although they remained below the 6.411m bpd recorded in February.  

Combined exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Iran were still about 6m bpd below February’s 18.8m bpd.  

Crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz were on course to reach about 7.4m bpd in September.  Nineteen VLCCs carrying about 2m barrels of Saudi crude each exited the Strait of Hormuz during the latest week. The tally excludes vessels that may have crossed with their Automatic Identification System transponders switched off.  

An earlier snapshot covering 20 to 25 September showed 33.7m barrels of crude leaving Hormuz on 19 tankers, including 17 VLCCs. Saudi crude accounted for most of the cargoes, followed by Iraqi oil. The previous full week recorded 49.2m barrels.  

The increase followed damage to Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline earlier in September, which shifted more crude towards Gulf terminals and the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline was subsequently restarted.  

The heavier use of the Gulf route tightened tanker logistics and pushed ship-to-ship transfer capacity in the Gulf of Oman towards its limits.  Redirecting about 3m bpd of Saudi crude through the region could require an additional 36 to 40 VLCCs under the base-case assumptions used in the analysis. 

Kpler, founded in 2014, is a trade and maritime intelligence provider whose platforms track commodity flows and vessel movements using trade information and AIS-based maritime data.

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