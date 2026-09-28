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2026 September 28   11:30

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Nigeria approves four port upgrades as six deep-sea projects progress

Nigeria has approved the comprehensive modernisation of four ports outside Lagos as it pushes ahead with six deep-sea port projects across the country, according to a statement from Marine and Blue Economy Minister Adegboyega Oyetola.  

The approval covers Onne and Rivers ports in Rivers State, Delta Port in Delta State and Calabar Port in Cross River State. It follows earlier approval to modernise Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.  

The upgrades are intended to increase cargo-handling capacity, cut vessel turnaround times, improve regional connectivity and reduce the cost of moving goods.  

“These ports have strategic roles to play in our trade, industrial and regional development, and we are determined to equip them to meet the demands of a growing economy,” Oyetola said.  

Procurement processes for the modernisation of Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne and Calabar were already under way by April 3, 2026.  

The wider expansion includes federal approvals for the development of six deep-sea ports: Ibom in Akwa Ibom State, Bakassi in Cross River State, Agge in Bayelsa State, Gateway in Ogun State, Ondo in Ondo State and Bonny in Rivers State.  

Those approvals were not all issued on September 27. Bakassi and Ondo were approved in December 2025, while several of the other projects had reached development milestones earlier.  

“Our approach is comprehensive. We are modernising existing ports while facilitating the development of new deep seaports,” Oyetola said.  

Gateway Deep Seaport moved forward on September 24 when the Ogun State government and DP World signed memoranda of understanding covering the port and the Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone.

The proposed port at Ogun Waterside is planned with a four-kilometre berth and an 18-metre draft.  The agreements covering the port and economic zone envisage initial investment of more than $7bn and more than 50,000 direct jobs at full development. Those figures are contained in the Nigerian presidency’s September 24 statement.  

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