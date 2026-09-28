Egyptian-Jordanian JV signs $19m deal for 1,100-truck-a-day port yard in Egypt

Egyptian-Jordanian logistics joint venture Nafith Egypt has signed a contract to develop and operate a 1,100-truck-a-day marshalling yard at Egypt’s Sokhna Port, with investment exceeding EGP 1bn ($19.3m), according to a Suez Canal Economic Zone statement.

The digitally managed facility will cover 167,000 square metres and regulate truck movements to and from the Red Sea port through Nafith digital platforms and real-time traffic planning.

Egytrans NOSCO’s disclosure dates the contract signing to 24 September. SCZONE chairman Moustafa Shaikhon attended a signing ceremony for the project on 26 September.

The contract was signed by SCZONE vice chairman for the southern zone Ahmed Gamal; Nafith Egypt chair and Egytrans NOSCO managing director Abeer Leheta; and Nafith Egypt vice chair and Nafith International managing director Noura Mehyar.

The project follows the consortium’s success in an international tender earlier this year and carries a 25-year concession. Daily operating capacity is expected to increase by between 50% and 60% during the first two years.

It is Nafith Egypt’s second truck-management project with SCZONE after a truck marshalling and digital traffic-management project serving West Port Said Port.

Nafith Egypt for Logistics Services was established for transport-flow and logistics-management projects in Egypt. It is 70% owned by Jordan-headquartered Nafith International and 30% by Egyptian transport and logistics group Egytrans NOSCO.

Nafith International develops and operates digital and physical infrastructure for ports, logistics hubs and transport corridors.

Egytrans NOSCO provides trucking, project logistics, freight forwarding, warehousing, container and tank services and shipping agency services.