India foreign minister demands halt to merchant ship attacks from Gulf to Black Sea

India’s external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has called for attacks on merchant ships and seafarers from the Gulf to the Black Sea to stop after a series of fatal incidents involving Indian crews, according to a United Nations transcript.

“Put simply, these attacks must stop,” Jaishankar said on 25 September after India and Liberia launched the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers in New York.

Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly a day later, he said attacks had taken place “in the Gulf, and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea” and had killed Indian and other seafarers. “This is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Jaishankar cited four recent cases involving Indian nationals. Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulker Cape Dao was attacked off Oman on 23 September, killing Indian wiper Suraj Yadav of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

The vessel had 28 crew on board and 27 survivors were evacuated. Panama-flagged tanker El Gaia was struck near the Strait of Hormuz in September.

Thirteen Indian seafarers were rescued, while Indian oiler Sumit Kumar Singh, 35, and a Pakistani crew member were missing.

In the Black Sea, Omorfi was hit on 18 July with 10 crew on board, including three Indians. Indian chief officer Sagar Gupta was killed and the other two Indian seafarers were safe.

Guinea-Bissau-flagged Golden Leo was struck on 19 July after leaving Odesa. Four of the five Indian nationals on board were killed and the fifth was critically injured.

On 16 September, the International Maritime Organization had verified 80 attacks on merchant vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz since 28 February, with at least 22 seafarer deaths.

India and Liberia launched the new shipping safety group with 23 other partners. Jaishankar said nearly 2m seafarers operate the world’s merchant fleet and maritime shipping accounts for four-fifths of global trade.