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2026 September 28   13:20

shipbuilding

Japanese marine engineer Tsuneishi wins cyber approval for 600-plus-vessel system

Japanese marine engineering company Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay has secured ClassNK type approval for its Fleet Transfer vessel data collection system under IACS UR E27 cyber-resilience requirements, according to a company statement.

The approval certifies Fleet Transfer’s compliance with UR E27 and can reduce the need for additional security equipment and separate network design when the system is installed on vessels subject to the requirements.  

Shipyards and shipowners can otherwise face extra cost and schedule burdens when connecting equipment that does not comply with UR E27.  

The requirements cover cyber resilience throughout the lifecycle of onboard systems and equipment, from design and development to operation and maintenance. They apply to ships contracted for construction on or after 1 July 2024.  

Fleet Transfer automatically collects and transmits operational data from onboard equipment for real-time monitoring ashore. Its data collection specifications can be customised for individual vessels, with information transmitted via satellite communications to portal sites including seawise.  

The system was launched in 2006 and has been installed on more than 600 vessels.  

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, headquartered in Tokyo, is a fabless engineering company providing engineering services, alternative-fuel and gas-related engineering, digitalisation and monitoring systems, and technical support. The company lists May 2017 as its founding date and 1917 as its establishment date.  

ClassNK is the operating name of Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, a Japanese ship classification society.

The International Association of Classification Societies develops unified technical requirements for its member classification societies.

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