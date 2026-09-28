IAA PortNews: Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard starts building lead dry cargo ship of KSD1 series

The vessel represents a unified platform designed for a family of river-sea class vessels

Credit: USC' AI generated image of Platform 1 series

United Shipbuilding Corporation says that its shipyard Krasnoye Sormovo held today a steel cutting ceremony for the lead dry cargo ship of Project KSD1 series based on a unified platform solution.

This new project will serve as the foundation for the domestic shipbuilding sector's transition from individual series to the mass production of a family of unified class of river-sea going cargo vessels.

This is the first Russian vessel of the "Platform No. 1", a unified platform solution, developed by USC’s engineering division in collaboration with the corporation's in-house naval architecture and marine engineering firms for creating a family of river-sea going cargo vessels. They include dry bulk carriers, container ships, and tankers. The Platform 1 employs a common basic architecture and highly standardized technical solutions.

The ceremonial steel-cutting was attended by Andrey Puchkov, USC General Director, Egor Polyakov, the Nizhny Novgorod Region Deputy Governor, and Sergey Lyashenko, Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard General Director.

The key feature of the platform-based approach is the ability to utilize a shared structural and technological foundation when creating different types of vessels. This makes it possible to extend the benefits of serial production not only to a specific project but also to an entire family of vessels. The level of standardization between the platform-based tanker and the dry cargo vessel reaches 60%, the USC press office said.

The development of Platform No. 1 incorporated the requirements and feedback of Russian shipping companies. Technical solutions were evaluated based not only on construction costs but also on the vessel's subsequent operation. One of the objectives of the platform-based approach is to improve the predictability of total cost of ownership over the entire lifecycle.

The launch of Platform No. 1 series coincides with the modernization of the USC’s Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. The facility is implementing technologies for large-block construction, robot welding line, and automated steel processing; upgrading its painting and outfitting capabilities; and introducing modern digital production management tools. The modernization aims to create the capacity of Kransoye Sormovo to build annually up to 20 cargo vessels.

According to USC estimates, the platform-based approach could reduce vessel construction costs by over 20%, cut the number of unique components by 20%, and shorten newbuilding construction time by up to 30%.

The first dry-cargo vessel based on Platform No. 1 will be the Project KSD1 ship. Its LOA will be 141 meters and breadth of 16.9 meters. The design allows for efficient operation on both Russia’s inland waterways and sea routes.

The Russian government’s strategy for the development of the country’s civil shipbuilding sector through 2036 targets an increase in the share of serial-production vessels from 30% to 50% by 2036. The Platform No. 1 project represents the USC’s contribution to achieving these goals.

Key particulars of the R2-RSN dry cargo vessel: Class/Navigation area: Ice1, R2-RSN (4.5), RS class; LOA: 141.0 m; Molded breadth: 16.9 m; Fresh water draft: 3.6 m; Salt water draft: 4.6 m; River DWT: 5,500; Sea DWT: 8,000; Cargo hold capacity: approx. 11,000 m³; Number of cargo holds: 2; Operational speed: 10.3 knots; Crew: 12 (accommodations for 14); Endurance: 12 days (river) / 20 days (sea); Main propulsion rated power: 2 × 950 kW; Bow thruster — 250 kW.