Amer Shipping orders two more dry cargo vessels from Concordia Damen

Dutch inland shipowner Amer Shipping has ordered two more CDS Dry Cargo 110 hulls from Concordia Damen, expanding the series built for the Buijks family company to six vessels, according to a company statement.

The first newbuilding, AM Lianova, will enter the Stream Shipping fleet, the joint venture between Amer Shipping and German cooperative MSG eG. Skippers Bram and Lilian Timmer, who currently sail AM Explorer, will become shareholders in AM Lianova alongside Amer Shipping and MSG.

The second vessel, which has yet to be named, will join Amer Shipping’s own fleet. Deliveries are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027 and the second quarter of 2028.

The series began in 2024 with Adriana Maria, now AM Voyager, followed by AM Explorer and Johannes Sr. The fourth vessel, Arnold Sr, is due to be named on 16 October.

Stream Shipping already operates AM Voyager and AM Explorer, while AM Lianova will become its third vessel. The venture also holds an option on a fourth.

Both newbuildings will use Concordia Damen’s 110-metre by 11.45-metre CDS 110 design. At a draught of 2.50 metres, the vessels can pass under bridges with 4.25 metres of clearance.

Amer Shipping managing director Peter Buijks said the design can carry up to 200 tonnes more cargo than a comparable 110-metre vessel at the same draught, while lower hull resistance cuts fuel consumption.

“It is quite an investment, but we literally earn more money with it,” Buijks said. The hulls will come from Concordia Damen’s stock-building programme and will be outfitted at Ruijtenberg Shipyard. A shaft generator will charge the battery pack while sailing, allowing loading and unloading without a running generator, emissions or noise.

Buijks said many vessels in the Dutch dry cargo fleet are 18 years old or older, reinforcing the company’s focus on fleet renewal and bringing younger operators into the business.

Amer Shipping B.V. is a Raamsdonksveer-based family-owned inland shipping company controlled by the Buijks family. Its fleet numbers almost 60 dry cargo, container and bunker vessels and transports around 9 million tonnes of cargo annually across the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and Switzerland.

Concordia Damen designs and builds inland vessels for shipping and logistics customers and has delivered more than 300 vessels, including dry cargo ships, tankers, push boats and river cruise vessels.

MSG eG is a German cooperative and a partner in Stream Shipping. Ruijtenberg Shipyard is the Buijks family’s shipyard, providing outfitting and maintenance services.

Stream Shipping is the jointly owned vehicle through which Amer Shipping and MSG cooperate on vessel ownership and operation.