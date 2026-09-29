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2026 September 29   07:06

ports

Swedish timber producer launches 44-container rail shuttle to Gothenburg port

Swedish timber producer Fiskarheden has launched a new rail shuttle carrying 44 40-foot containers per departure from Malungsfors to the Port of Gothenburg for onward shipment to Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, according to the Port of Gothenburg.  

The trains will initially depart every other Monday, with scope to expand the service if demand increases.  “We want to move as much of our inland freight as possible by rail, so it feels very good to be back at the Port of Gothenburg. TFK Logistics has developed a cost-effective and flexible solution that suits us and is also open to other companies in the region,” Fiskarheden chief executive Joakim Limberg said.  

Around 90% of Fiskarheden’s production is exported. Its sawn timber is used in furniture, construction and concrete formwork, with buyers across Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.  

The company is also seeking import cargo for the containers on their return journey from Gothenburg to Dalarna.  “We are talking to businesses in the region about shipments in both directions. That would make the service even more valuable to local businesses,” Limberg said.  

“Fiskarheden’s decision to use rail to reach the Port of Gothenburg again is a good example of what Railport Scandinavia can offer. Rail gives exporters inland an efficient way to access international shipping,” said Richard Mellgren, senior business development manager at the Port of Gothenburg.  

Fiskarhedens Trävaru AB comprises the Fiskarheden group’s sawmill and forestry operations.

TFK Logistics AB is a Swedish freight forwarding and logistics company providing road, rail, ocean and air transport as well as terminal services.

Göteborgs Hamn AB is the municipal port authority responsible for the Port of Gothenburg and is part of the City of Gothenburg. The port handles around 20% of Swedish trade and more than half of the country’s container traffic and has more than 30 daily rail shuttles serving Sweden and Norway.

Topics:

railway

Port of Gothenburg

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