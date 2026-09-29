Maersk completes first US ship-to-ship ethanol bunkering of deep-sea boxship

Maersk has completed the first commercial ship-to-ship ethanol bunkering of a deep-sea container vessel in the US, according to a company statement.

The dual-fuel alcohol-enabled Tangier Maersk was bunkered with 100% US-produced corn ethanol in an operation intended to test the practical requirements for using ethanol as a marine fuel.

Maersk said the bunkering provided operational experience covering infrastructure, fuel sourcing and supply-chain requirements.

Ethanol has an established production base and existing infrastructure, while wider adoption as a marine fuel would also depend on fuel availability, regulation and operational readiness across the maritime value chain.

“Achieving lower-emission logistics requires turning new technologies into practical, scalable solutions. This bunkering operation aboard Tangier Maersk provides valuable real-world experience with alternative fuels in commercial shipping. The insights gained will help drive the development of more sustainable supply chains,” Maersk regional president for North America Ditlev Blicher said.

The operation follows previous ethanol trials aboard Laura Maersk and Antonia Maersk as the group evaluates multiple potential fuel pathways for shipping.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company providing ocean transport, logistics services and container terminal operations. It serves more than 100,000 customers, operates in almost 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people. Its terminal network includes more than 60 gateway and hub locations worldwide.