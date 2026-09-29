Panama approves $5.56bn canal budget with 12.9% rise in Treasury payout

Panama’s National Assembly approved the Panama Canal’s B/.5.555bn ($5.555bn) budget for fiscal 2027, covering the period from 1 October 2026 to 30 September 2027, according to the Panama Canal Authority.

Direct contributions to the National Treasury are projected at B/.3.608bn ($3.608bn), up B/.414m ($414m), or 12.9%, from the B/.3.194bn ($3.194bn) included in the approved fiscal 2026 budget.

The budget prioritises protecting the canal’s business, ensuring continuity and sustainability of operations and preparing the waterway for future requirements.

It is also intended to strengthen the canal’s capacity to cope with challenging water and operating conditions, maintain the competitiveness of the route and advance investments supporting its long-term development.

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law legal entity responsible for the administration, operation, conservation, maintenance and modernisation of the Panama Canal and related activities.