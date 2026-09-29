Fincantieri, PT PAL to upgrade former Italian carrier for Indonesian Navy

Fincantieri and PT PAL Indonesia have agreed to jointly develop a modernisation programme for the Indonesian Navy’s KRI Sriwijaya, the former Italian aircraft-carrying cruiser Giuseppe Garibaldi, according to a company statement.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Jakarta by Mauro Manzini, vice president sales of Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Division, and Djenod Kaharuddin, president director of PT PAL Indonesia.

The two shipbuilders will define the scope of the upgrade and divide responsibilities for the programme. Fincantieri, which designed and built the vessel, will contribute its knowledge of the platform, while PT PAL will provide naval shipbuilding, integration, maintenance and support capabilities.

The programme is intended to improve the vessel’s effectiveness across defence and maritime security operations, humanitarian assistance and emergency response, while supporting the Indonesian Navy’s long-term capability development.

The agreement also opens the way for industrial and technology partners from Italy and Indonesia to participate in the programme, including work on technology integration and local capability development.

Fincantieri chief executive and managing director Pierroberto Folgiero said: “Southeast Asia is a key market for Fincantieri and a strategic area for the Group’s international growth, with Indonesia playing a central role in our long-term ambitions in the region.”

The MoU follows the delivery to Indonesia of the PPA multi-purpose combat ships KRI Brawijaya-320 and KRI Prabu Siliwangi-321, part of a class designed and built by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy.

Giuseppe Garibaldi was built at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard and delivered to the Italian Navy in 1985. The vessel was originally commissioned as the aircraft-carrying cruiser ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi before its transfer to Indonesia.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group active in naval and commercial vessel construction.

PT PAL Indonesia is an Indonesian state-owned shipbuilding company with activities spanning naval ship construction, systems integration, maintenance and support.