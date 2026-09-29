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2026 September 29   10:30

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Valencia port awards floating solar and wave power grid contracts

Spain's Port Authority of Valencia has awarded Applus Norcontrol S.L.U. construction management and health and safety coordination work for two renewable-energy grid connection projects at the ports of Valencia and Sagunto, according to a port authority statement.  

The contracts cover the connection of a floating photovoltaic plant at the Port of Valencia and a wave power installation at the Port of Sagunto to the ports' existing medium-voltage electricity networks.  

At Valencia, the work relates to an electricity evacuation system linking the floating solar plant to the port grid. The underlying project includes the design, supply and installation of the electrical connection.  

At Sagunto, the contract covers an evacuation system connecting a wave power installation to the port's medium-voltage network.

The installation will use wave movement to generate electricity for the grid.  

The Valencia contract has a tender base budget of €97,484.42 including VAT ($110,765), while the Sagunto contract has a tender base budget of €94,860.22 including VAT ($107,783). Both services have an expected execution period of 13 months.  

The work forms part of the RENMARINAS project, which is integrating renewable generation technologies into the ports of Valencia and Sagunto.  

RENMARINAS is funded under Spain's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union's NextGenerationEU programme through the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving. The initiative covers offshore wind, wave and tidal power and other renewable technologies for maritime applications.  

The Port Authority of Valencia is a Spanish public-law body responsible for managing the state-owned ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia.  

Applus Norcontrol S.L.U. is a Spanish single-member limited liability company within the Applus+ group that provides technical inspection, testing, engineering and related services.

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