ABS approves Hanwha Ocean’s 60-MW floating data centre design

Classification society ABS has granted approval in principle to Hanwha Ocean’s concept design for a 60-MW floating data centre, according to a company statement.

The project is part of a push to develop offshore data centres as developers seek alternatives to conventional facilities constrained by land availability, power supply and cooling requirements.

“Interest in floating data centers is growing, and the industry is looking for practical ways to take new infrastructure from concept to reality. Hanwha Ocean has built some of the most technically demanding offshore structures in the world, and that experience matters when applying offshore engineering to this emerging space. ABS is proud to support this work as the market continues to develop,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer.

“We appreciate ABS for recognizing Hanwha Ocean’s technological capabilities. By combining our accumulated expertise in shipbuilding and offshore engineering with Hanwha Group’s capabilities in energy and data, we will deliver innovative solutions that address the limitations of land-based data centers and lead the global floating data center market,” said Young-chang Shon, senior executive vice president and head of product & technology strategy at Hanwha Ocean.

ABS has issued approvals over the past year for conceptual floating data centres ranging from 50 MW to 200 MW. It also published a study in 2025 examining the use of nuclear power for floating data centres.

ABS provides classification and technical support across the life cycle of marine and offshore assets, from early concept review to in-service operations.

Hanwha Ocean applies shipbuilding and offshore engineering expertise to the development of marine and offshore structures, including floating data centre concepts.