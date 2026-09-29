A.P. Moller Capital agrees to buy control of Belgium's Euroports

Danish infrastructure fund manager A.P. Moller Capital has agreed to acquire 53.35% of Thaumas N.V., the holding company that indirectly owns all shares in Belgian terminal operator Euroports Group, according to an official R-Logitech Finance disclosure.

R-Logitech S.A., Belgian federal investment and holding company SFPIM and Flemish investment company PMV signed the share purchase agreement as sellers.

A.P. Moller Capital will become the majority owner of Euroports following completion, while SFPIM and PMV will remain shareholders.

The transaction was formally announced by A.P. Moller Capital and Euroports on 28 September. No purchase price has been disclosed. The final consideration will depend on Euroports’ consolidated EBITDA for the year ending 31 December 2026 under IFRS.

Proceeds attributable to R-Logitech are expected to cover transaction costs, secured bridge financing and payments to holders of its 10.25% notes after priority amounts linked to SFPIM and PMV’s June 2024 transaction with R-Logitech.

The deal remains subject to regulatory, competition and other required approvals, with clearances expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Euroports’ existing management structure, governance framework and strategic direction are expected to remain in place. The group operates more than 50 deep-sea and inland terminals across 10 European countries and China, handling more than 70m tonnes of bulk, breakbulk and liquid bulk cargo annually and employing about 3,000 people. Its Manuport Logistics freight-forwarding business operates in more than 20 countries and is expected to retain its brand and growth plan within the wider Euroports platform.

A.P. Moller Capital was established in 2017, is part of the A.P. Moller Group and has about $2bn in assets under management.

The Euroports transaction is its second investment in Europe after it acquired 51% of Spanish ports and logistics operator BERGÉ in 2025.

Euroports has been owned since 2019 by a consortium of R-Logitech, PMV and SFPIM. R-Logitech was the majority shareholder before SFPIM and PMV acquired part of its holding in Thaumas in June 2024.