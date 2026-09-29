MOL signs deal to operate Japan’s first icebreaking research vessel

Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has signed a contract to operate Mirai II, Japan’s first research vessel with icebreaking capability, for the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, according to a company statement.

MOL will provide operational services and related work for the 13,000-gt vessel, moving from prospective operator to contracted operator after being selected for the project in 2023.

The value and duration of the operating contract were not disclosed. Mirai II is being completed at Japan Marine United’s Isogo plant in Yokohama and is scheduled for completion and delivery to JAMSTEC on 18 December 2026. JAMSTEC awarded JMU the shipbuilding contract in August 2021 for about ¥25.2bn ($160.1m).

The 128-metre vessel has a beam of 23 metres, an 8-metre draft and accommodation for 97 people, including 34 crew and 63 scientists and engineers. It is designed to continuously break 1.2 metres of level first-year ice at 3 knots and will carry Polar Class 4 notation.

Mirai II will support atmospheric, meteorological, ocean and sea-ice observations, as well as unmanned underwater vehicles, helicopter operations and onboard scientific analysis.

MOL, MOL Global Ship Management and MOL Maritex were selected in 2023 to provide pre-commissioning crew and prepare for the vessel’s operation. MOL has since been building the operating organisation, including polar survival training in Hokkaido for seafarers due to serve on Mirai II.

The first Arctic Ocean observation cruise is planned for around summer 2027. JAMSTEC’s programme envisages operations from August into October 2027, including 45 to 60 days of observations from the Pacific side of the Arctic Ocean into the central Arctic.

Mirai II will succeed JAMSTEC’s former research vessel Mirai, which ended operations in 2025 after completing 23 Arctic voyages between 1998 and 2025.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese shipping and infrastructure group. MOL Global Ship Management and MOL Maritex are wholly owned MOL subsidiaries involved in ship management and maritime services.

JAMSTEC is a Japanese National Research and Development Agency carrying out marine and earth science research.

Japan Marine United is a Japanese shipbuilding company responsible for the construction of Mirai II.