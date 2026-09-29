  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MOL signs deal to operate Japan’s first icebreaking research vessel

2026 September 29   11:40

shipbuilding

MOL signs deal to operate Japan’s first icebreaking research vessel

Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has signed a contract to operate Mirai II, Japan’s first research vessel with icebreaking capability, for the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, according to a company statement.  

MOL will provide operational services and related work for the 13,000-gt vessel, moving from prospective operator to contracted operator after being selected for the project in 2023.

The value and duration of the operating contract were not disclosed.  Mirai II is being completed at Japan Marine United’s Isogo plant in Yokohama and is scheduled for completion and delivery to JAMSTEC on 18 December 2026. JAMSTEC awarded JMU the shipbuilding contract in August 2021 for about ¥25.2bn ($160.1m).  

The 128-metre vessel has a beam of 23 metres, an 8-metre draft and accommodation for 97 people, including 34 crew and 63 scientists and engineers. It is designed to continuously break 1.2 metres of level first-year ice at 3 knots and will carry Polar Class 4 notation.  

Mirai II will support atmospheric, meteorological, ocean and sea-ice observations, as well as unmanned underwater vehicles, helicopter operations and onboard scientific analysis.  

MOL, MOL Global Ship Management and MOL Maritex were selected in 2023 to provide pre-commissioning crew and prepare for the vessel’s operation. MOL has since been building the operating organisation, including polar survival training in Hokkaido for seafarers due to serve on Mirai II.  

The first Arctic Ocean observation cruise is planned for around summer 2027. JAMSTEC’s programme envisages operations from August into October 2027, including 45 to 60 days of observations from the Pacific side of the Arctic Ocean into the central Arctic.  

Mirai II will succeed JAMSTEC’s former research vessel Mirai, which ended operations in 2025 after completing 23 Arctic voyages between 1998 and 2025.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese shipping and infrastructure group. MOL Global Ship Management and MOL Maritex are wholly owned MOL subsidiaries involved in ship management and maritime services.  

JAMSTEC is a Japanese National Research and Development Agency carrying out marine and earth science research.  

Japan Marine United is a Japanese shipbuilding company responsible for the construction of Mirai II.

Topics:

icebreakers

MOL

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

MSC sets Far East-Europe and North Africa freight rates at up to $6,900

17:14

Hapag-Lloyd lifts 2026 EBITDA outlook again to $4.4bn

17:14

Chinese shipbuilder Jianglong wins $39.98m order for two offshore supply vessels

17:09

Lloyd’s Register and Singapore’s Jurong Port tighten cargo securing guidance

16:54

QatarEnergy extends LNG force majeure into December for Italian buyer Edison

16:24

UK shipmanager Zodiac orders first LNG carriers at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

15:43

Hanwha Ocean wins $500m LNG carrier order from African owner

15:13

UK tightens Iran oil-shipping and marine insurance sanctions

14:33

Panama Canal adds 10th Neopanamax slot as draft rises to 49 feet

14:03

EU seeks more frigates as merchant ships queue for Red Sea escorts

13:43

Germany plans to block Cosco’s 80% takeover of Hamburg logistics firm Zippel

13:24

German port workers vote on indefinite strike after rejecting pay offer

12:58

Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry delivers first dual-certified 50,000-dwt MR tanker

11:10

ABS approves Hanwha Ocean’s 60-MW floating data centre design

10:30

Valencia port awards floating solar and wave power grid contracts

09:30

A.P. Moller Capital agrees to buy control of Belgium's Euroports

09:27

Fincantieri, PT PAL to upgrade former Italian carrier for Indonesian Navy

08:17

Panama approves $5.56bn canal budget with 12.9% rise in Treasury payout

07:27

Maersk completes first US ship-to-ship ethanol bunkering of deep-sea boxship

07:06

Swedish timber producer launches 44-container rail shuttle to Gothenburg port

06:24

Amer Shipping orders two more dry cargo vessels from Concordia Damen

2026 September 28

15:52

IAA PortNews: Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard starts building lead dry cargo ship of KSD1 series

14:30

India foreign minister demands halt to merchant ship attacks from Gulf to Black Sea

13:20

Japanese marine engineer Tsuneishi wins cyber approval for 600-plus-vessel system

12:07

Egyptian-Jordanian JV signs $19m deal for 1,100-truck-a-day port yard in Egypt

11:30

Nigeria approves four port upgrades as six deep-sea projects progress

11:10

Saudi crude exports more than double as Middle East shipments hit 12.8m bpd

10:40

Belgian cargo vessel refloated after grounding on Dutch Waal river

10:06

India lays foundation for first port-based e-methanol plant at Deendayal Port

09:26

Liberia-flagged tanker Baltic Star towed to anchorage after Dardanelles machinery failure

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news