Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry delivers first dual-certified 50,000-dwt MR tanker

Chinese shipbuilder Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry has delivered the 50,000-dwt MR product tanker Zhi Neng Yun Fan to COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation, making it China’s first MR tanker of its size to combine a full smart-ship package with IACS UR E26 cyber-resilience compliance and a China Classification Society cyber-security notation, according to the Liaoning provincial government.

The tanker was named and delivered in Dalian on 28 September. It is 182.9 metres long, 32.26 metres wide and 18.2 metres deep, with a design draught of 11 metres and a design speed of 14 knots.

The vessel is intended for domestic and international trading and can carry crude oil, aviation kerosene and other oil products. Its cargo piping system allows three different grades to be loaded or discharged simultaneously. Its smart-ship systems cover operational scheduling, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance.

The vessel also complies with IACS UR E26, the International Association of Classification Societies’ ship-level cyber-resilience requirement covering operational technology and information technology systems on board.

The delivery follows Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry’s construction of two 64,900-dwt smart and cyber-secure crude tankers for the same owner.

Yu Neng Jiao Long, one of the pair, was delivered in April with a full suite of smart systems and a China Classification Society cyber-security notation.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co Ltd is a Chinese shipping company focused on crude oil, product tanker and LNG transportation.

Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding and shiprepair company within the COSCO SHIPPING group.