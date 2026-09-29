EU seeks more frigates as merchant ships queue for Red Sea escorts

The European Union is pressing member states to provide more frigates for EUNAVFOR Aspides as merchant ships queue for naval escorts through Bab el-Mandeb, according to remarks published by the European External Action Service.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on 28 September that Aspides did not have enough frigates to meet demand for escorts and that two countries had indicated they might provide additional vessels.

The mission was established with a requirement for at least 10 ships but currently has fewer than that.

“We need to boost its numbers to make it more effective,” Kallas said. “If we give a mission a task, we must give it the means.”

She said Aspides needs the right types of vessels, including frigates, air-defence support and ships capable of escorting commercial traffic. Its existing mandate and command structure are sufficient for the task.

Italy has also pushed for more assets. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on 25 September that Defence Minister Guido Crosetto had sought a rapid strengthening of Aspides, while Greece had also called for greater participation by other EU states.

Italy is maintaining its existing contribution. The Italian Navy minehunters Rimini and Crotone, deployed in Djibouti under Aspides, are due to return to Italy for maintenance and crew rotations and will be replaced by two vessels of the same category.

EUNAVFOR Aspides is an EU defensive maritime-security operation launched in February 2024 to support freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Its mandate runs until 28 February 2027, with a financial reference amount of nearly €15m ($17.1m) for common costs from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027.