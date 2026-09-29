  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Panama Canal adds 10th Neopanamax slot as draft rises to 49 feet

2026 September 29   14:33

shipping

Panama Canal adds 10th Neopanamax slot as draft rises to 49 feet

Daily Neopanamax booking capacity at the Panama Canal will rise from nine to 10 slots from 15 October as water conditions improve, according to an official advisory.

The additional slot will lift total daily booking capacity across the Neopanamax and Panamax locks to 33 transits. It will be offered through Booking Period 2 when the second-period competition opens on 1 October.

The new allocation comprises 10 Neopanamax slots, 18 Panamax Supers and five Panamax Regular slots, including one daily auction slot in each category. Maximum authorised draft at the Neopanamax locks has also been raised with immediate effect to 14.94 metres, or 49 feet, until further notice.

The previous limit was 14.63 metres, or 48 feet. A planned reduction to 14.48 metres, or 47.5 feet, from 1 October had been postponed on 4 September after Gatun Lake levels and weather projections improved.

The latest increase reflects September rainfall in the canal watershed, water-saving measures at the locks and current and projected Gatun Lake levels. The watershed remains in water deficit. Booking rules will also be eased from 29 September for booking dates beginning 15 October.

Limits on the number of slots a customer may secure for a particular date or week will be removed, and customers will again be allowed to obtain slots on consecutive dates.

At least six slots per date will be allocated to full-container vessels and three per date to LPG carriers. LNG carriers will receive at least four slots per week, while vehicle carriers/RoRos, bulkers and other vessel types will receive at least three per week.

The Transit Reservation System remains the only mechanism guaranteeing a transit date, with vessels arriving without reservations potentially facing indefinite delays.

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law entity of the Republic of Panama responsible for the administration, operation, conservation, maintenance and modernisation of the Panama Canal. It assumed responsibility for the waterway following its transfer to Panama at the end of 1999.

Topics:

Panama Canal

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

MSC sets Far East-Europe and North Africa freight rates at up to $6,900

17:14

Hapag-Lloyd lifts 2026 EBITDA outlook again to $4.4bn

17:14

Chinese shipbuilder Jianglong wins $39.98m order for two offshore supply vessels

17:09

Lloyd’s Register and Singapore’s Jurong Port tighten cargo securing guidance

16:54

QatarEnergy extends LNG force majeure into December for Italian buyer Edison

16:24

UK shipmanager Zodiac orders first LNG carriers at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

15:43

Hanwha Ocean wins $500m LNG carrier order from African owner

15:13

UK tightens Iran oil-shipping and marine insurance sanctions

14:03

EU seeks more frigates as merchant ships queue for Red Sea escorts

13:43

Germany plans to block Cosco’s 80% takeover of Hamburg logistics firm Zippel

13:24

German port workers vote on indefinite strike after rejecting pay offer

12:58

Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry delivers first dual-certified 50,000-dwt MR tanker

11:40

MOL signs deal to operate Japan’s first icebreaking research vessel

11:10

ABS approves Hanwha Ocean’s 60-MW floating data centre design

10:30

Valencia port awards floating solar and wave power grid contracts

09:30

A.P. Moller Capital agrees to buy control of Belgium's Euroports

09:27

Fincantieri, PT PAL to upgrade former Italian carrier for Indonesian Navy

08:17

Panama approves $5.56bn canal budget with 12.9% rise in Treasury payout

07:27

Maersk completes first US ship-to-ship ethanol bunkering of deep-sea boxship

07:06

Swedish timber producer launches 44-container rail shuttle to Gothenburg port

06:24

Amer Shipping orders two more dry cargo vessels from Concordia Damen

2026 September 28

15:52

IAA PortNews: Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard starts building lead dry cargo ship of KSD1 series

14:30

India foreign minister demands halt to merchant ship attacks from Gulf to Black Sea

13:20

Japanese marine engineer Tsuneishi wins cyber approval for 600-plus-vessel system

12:07

Egyptian-Jordanian JV signs $19m deal for 1,100-truck-a-day port yard in Egypt

11:30

Nigeria approves four port upgrades as six deep-sea projects progress

11:10

Saudi crude exports more than double as Middle East shipments hit 12.8m bpd

10:40

Belgian cargo vessel refloated after grounding on Dutch Waal river

10:06

India lays foundation for first port-based e-methanol plant at Deendayal Port

09:26

Liberia-flagged tanker Baltic Star towed to anchorage after Dardanelles machinery failure

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news