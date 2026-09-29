Panama Canal adds 10th Neopanamax slot as draft rises to 49 feet

Daily Neopanamax booking capacity at the Panama Canal will rise from nine to 10 slots from 15 October as water conditions improve, according to an official advisory.

The additional slot will lift total daily booking capacity across the Neopanamax and Panamax locks to 33 transits. It will be offered through Booking Period 2 when the second-period competition opens on 1 October.

The new allocation comprises 10 Neopanamax slots, 18 Panamax Supers and five Panamax Regular slots, including one daily auction slot in each category. Maximum authorised draft at the Neopanamax locks has also been raised with immediate effect to 14.94 metres, or 49 feet, until further notice.

The previous limit was 14.63 metres, or 48 feet. A planned reduction to 14.48 metres, or 47.5 feet, from 1 October had been postponed on 4 September after Gatun Lake levels and weather projections improved.

The latest increase reflects September rainfall in the canal watershed, water-saving measures at the locks and current and projected Gatun Lake levels. The watershed remains in water deficit. Booking rules will also be eased from 29 September for booking dates beginning 15 October.

Limits on the number of slots a customer may secure for a particular date or week will be removed, and customers will again be allowed to obtain slots on consecutive dates.

At least six slots per date will be allocated to full-container vessels and three per date to LPG carriers. LNG carriers will receive at least four slots per week, while vehicle carriers/RoRos, bulkers and other vessel types will receive at least three per week.

The Transit Reservation System remains the only mechanism guaranteeing a transit date, with vessels arriving without reservations potentially facing indefinite delays.

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law entity of the Republic of Panama responsible for the administration, operation, conservation, maintenance and modernisation of the Panama Canal. It assumed responsibility for the waterway following its transfer to Panama at the end of 1999.