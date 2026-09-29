UK tightens Iran oil-shipping and marine insurance sanctions

The UK has brought new sanctions targeting Iranian oil shipments, ship services and insurance into force from 29 September, according to the UK government.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Amendment) Regulations 2026 prohibit the supply or delivery of Iranian-origin oil and petroleum products from Iran to third countries and restrict associated financial and brokering services.

The measures also expand UK powers to target ships involved in sanctioned trades. Vessels carrying Iranian-origin oil and petroleum products from Iran to a third country, from a third country to Iran or between third countries can be specified under the sanctions regime where the statutory conditions are met.

Specified ships can be prohibited from being chartered or operated and can face restrictions covering crewing, brokering, technical assistance and financial services. They can also be barred from UK ports, detained, subjected to movement directions or prevented from being registered in the UK.

The regulations separately prohibit insurance and reinsurance services for persons connected with Iran, or people acting on their behalf or at their direction, subject to exemptions and licensing provisions.

Insurance and reinsurance agreements concluded before 8 September 2026 may continue where they were not prohibited when entered into.

Limited exceptions cover compulsory insurance, diplomatic activities, maritime emergencies and certain shipowners whose vessels are chartered by Iran-connected persons.

The legislation was made on 7 September and laid before parliament on 8 September before the new measures took effect on 29 September. The 2026 regulations amend the Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023.