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2026 September 29   15:43

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean wins $500m LNG carrier order from African owner

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has secured a KRW 680bn ($500m at the contract-date rate) order to build two LNG carriers for an unidentified African shipowner, according to a regulatory filing with South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service.

The contract was signed on 23 September, with delivery scheduled by 2 November 2029. At current exchange rates, KRW 680bn is about $501m.  

The order is equivalent to 5.3% of Hanwha Ocean’s 2025 consolidated revenue of KRW 12.78trn ($9.42bn). The shipbuilder will receive contract and advance payments, followed by further instalments as construction progresses. The delivery schedule and final settlement amount may change during construction.  

The deal takes Hanwha Ocean’s September order intake to KRW 2.89trn ($2.13bn). Earlier orders during the month included three very large gas carriers for an unidentified Oceania shipowner and six 13,650-TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for Taiwanese liner Yang Ming Marine Transport.  

Hanwha Ocean’s orders this year have reached about $7.71bn, comprising 18 VLCCs, eight LNG carriers, six container ships, three very large ammonia carriers, three very large gas carriers and one wind turbine installation vessel.  

Its order backlog stood at $33.99bn covering 157 vessels at the end of August, including a commercial ship backlog of $25.56bn and 129 vessels.  

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company based at its Geoje shipyard in South Gyeongsang province. Its operations cover commercial vessels, offshore units and naval ships. The company delivered its 200th LNG carrier in February 2025.  

Yang Ming Marine Transport is a Taiwanese ocean carrier whose business includes international container shipping services.

Topics:

LNG carrier

Hanwha

Yang Ming

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