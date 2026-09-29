UK shipmanager Zodiac orders first LNG carriers at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

Eyal Ofer-led UK shipmanager Zodiac Maritime has been identified as the buyer of two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean, marking its first move into conventional LNG shipping, according to shipbuilding sources.

Hanwha Ocean’s regulatory filing covers a KRW680bn ($501m at current rates) contract for two LNG carriers with an unidentified Africa-based shipowner. The filing valued the contract at $499.6m using the exchange rate applied at the time of disclosure.

The contract was signed on 23 September and runs until 2 November 2029. The KRW680bn value covers the two firm vessels.

The order includes options for two additional 174,000-cbm LNG carriers, potentially taking the series to four ships. No verified contract value has been disclosed for the optional vessels.

The contract takes Hanwha Ocean’s 2026 commercial order intake to 41 vessels worth about $7.71bn, including 18 VLCCs, eight LNG carriers and six containerships.

Zodiac Maritime was established in London in 1976 and operates a fleet of around 200 ships with more than 20m dwt of capacity, supported by more than 6,500 seafarers. Its existing fleet spans containerships, bulk carriers, crude and product tankers, LPG carriers, chemical tankers and pure car and truck carriers.

Hanwha Ocean was founded in 1973 and operates its main shipyard at Geoje in South Korea. Its activities cover commercial shipbuilding, offshore facilities, naval vessels, wind power and industrial plants.