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2026 September 29   16:54

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QatarEnergy extends LNG force majeure into December for Italian buyer Edison

QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on LNG deliveries to Italian energy company Edison into early December, adding six cargoes to the disruption, according to an Edison.  

The latest notification extends the force majeure period from the beginning of April to early December 2026 and raises the total number of affected Edison cargoes to 35, representing about 4.6bn cubic metres of natural gas.  

Edison had replaced 23 of the affected cargoes by 28 September, equivalent to about 2.3bn cubic metres of gas, while maintaining alternative supplies for its customers.  

The Italian company has a 25-year supply contract with QatarEnergy covering 6.4bn cubic metres of natural gas per year. The agreement has been in force since 2009.  

Force majeure notices covering LNG customers in Bangladesh and Pakistan have also been extended into November. At least one Indian buyer has received a similar extension.  

The extensions come as restrictions on LNG shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt Qatari exports.  

QatarEnergy is the national energy corporation of the State of Qatar and a state-owned public corporation. Its activities include oil and gas exploration, production, processing, refining, marketing, trading and sales.  

Edison is an Italian energy company active in electricity generation and sales, natural gas supply and energy services.

Topics:

LNG

Hormuz

QatarEnergy

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