Hapag-Lloyd lifts 2026 EBITDA outlook again to $4.4bn

German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd has raised its 2026 earnings forecast for the second time this year, lifting its group EBITDA guidance to between $3.9bn and $4.4bn, according to Hapag-Lloyd's 28 September ad-hoc disclosure.

The Hamburg-based company previously expected EBITDA of $2.7bn to $3.7bn. Group EBIT is now forecast at $1.25bn to $1.75bn, up from the previous range of $100m to $1.1bn.

In euro terms, Hapag-Lloyd expects EBITDA of €3.4bn ($3.87bn) to €3.8bn ($4.32bn) and EBIT of €1.1bn ($1.25bn) to €1.5bn ($1.71bn), based on the latest available European Central Bank reference rate of €1 to $1.1378.

Hapag-Lloyd attributed the upgrade to continued strong market demand and a further positive development in spot freight rates.

The company cautioned that its outlook remains subject to a high degree of uncertainty because of volatile freight rates and persistent geopolitical challenges.

The latest revision follows an upgrade on 13 July, when Hapag-Lloyd raised its EBITDA forecast from $1.1bn-$3.1bn to $2.7bn-$3.7bn and its EBIT guidance from a range of negative $1.5bn to positive $500m to $100m-$1.1bn.

Hapag-Lloyd recorded group EBITDA of $1.32bn in the first half of 2026, compared with $1.92bn a year earlier, while EBIT fell to $18m from $677m.

The group posted a first-half net loss of $173m against a $775m profit in the same period of 2025.

Second-quarter EBITDA reached $829m and EBIT $176m. Transport volumes and spot rates increased significantly from the first quarter, while the average liner freight rate rose 9% year on year to $1,475 per TEU.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a German stock corporation headquartered in Hamburg. Its operations cover container liner shipping and terminal infrastructure. The group operates 300 container ships with total capacity of about 2.5m TEU, employs around 19,600 people and runs 129 liner services connecting more than 600 ports. It also holds interests in 24 terminals across Europe, Latin America, the US, India and North Africa.