  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MSC sets Far East-Europe and North Africa freight rates at up to $6,900

2026 September 29   18:04

shipping

MSC sets Far East-Europe and North Africa freight rates at up to $6,900

MSC will apply new Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates from Far East ports to North Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa and the Black Sea from 19 October 2026 until further notice, but no later than 31 October, according to a customer advisory.

MSC The highest base rate is $6,900 for a 40 DV-HC container from the Far East to Algeria, while the lowest is $3,150 for a 20 DV container to North Europe.

The 20 DV/40 DV-HC rates are $3,150/$4,500 to North Europe; $3,750/$4,500 to the West Mediterranean; $3,750/$4,500 to the Adriatic; $3,800/$4,800 to the East Mediterranean; $3,900/$5,000 to the Black Sea; $5,550/$6,900 to Algeria; $5,500/$6,500 to Libya; $4,550/$5,500 to Casablanca, Morocco; and $5,550/$6,500 to Tunisia.

MSC The base-port-to-base-port rates include the ocean freight rate, a Global Fuel Surcharge of $253 per TEU for October 2026 and an Emission Control Area surcharge of $15 per TEU for Mediterranean and North European destinations covering Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and France.

The ECA surcharge rises to $52 per TEU for other Nordic and Baltic countries. Out-ports are subject to the usual TAO/TAD.

MSC The rates are also subject to a Carbon Limitation Surcharge of $20 per TEU and a Carbon Review Surcharge of $88 per TEU for North Europe and $128 per TEU for the Mediterranean.

Destinations loaded on services passing through the Suez Canal face an additional Piracy Risk Surcharge of $55 per TEU and a Suez Canal Surcharge of $36 per TEU.

MSC FAK excludes all IMO Category commodities and high-value commodities. Terminal handling and other applicable charges may also apply, while MSC agencies’ standard terms and conditions, including the standard bill of lading, remain applicable.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is an independent, family-owned global container shipping and logistics company founded in 1970 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Its official corporate information lists 1,000 cargo vessels, about 300 trade routes and calls at 520 ports in more than 155 countries.

Topics:

MSC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:14

Hapag-Lloyd lifts 2026 EBITDA outlook again to $4.4bn

17:14

Chinese shipbuilder Jianglong wins $39.98m order for two offshore supply vessels

17:09

Lloyd’s Register and Singapore’s Jurong Port tighten cargo securing guidance

16:54

QatarEnergy extends LNG force majeure into December for Italian buyer Edison

16:24

UK shipmanager Zodiac orders first LNG carriers at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

15:43

Hanwha Ocean wins $500m LNG carrier order from African owner

15:13

UK tightens Iran oil-shipping and marine insurance sanctions

14:33

Panama Canal adds 10th Neopanamax slot as draft rises to 49 feet

14:03

EU seeks more frigates as merchant ships queue for Red Sea escorts

13:43

Germany plans to block Cosco’s 80% takeover of Hamburg logistics firm Zippel

13:24

German port workers vote on indefinite strike after rejecting pay offer

12:58

Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry delivers first dual-certified 50,000-dwt MR tanker

11:40

MOL signs deal to operate Japan’s first icebreaking research vessel

11:10

ABS approves Hanwha Ocean’s 60-MW floating data centre design

10:30

Valencia port awards floating solar and wave power grid contracts

09:30

A.P. Moller Capital agrees to buy control of Belgium's Euroports

09:27

Fincantieri, PT PAL to upgrade former Italian carrier for Indonesian Navy

08:17

Panama approves $5.56bn canal budget with 12.9% rise in Treasury payout

07:27

Maersk completes first US ship-to-ship ethanol bunkering of deep-sea boxship

07:06

Swedish timber producer launches 44-container rail shuttle to Gothenburg port

06:24

Amer Shipping orders two more dry cargo vessels from Concordia Damen

2026 September 28

15:52

IAA PortNews: Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard starts building lead dry cargo ship of KSD1 series

14:30

India foreign minister demands halt to merchant ship attacks from Gulf to Black Sea

13:20

Japanese marine engineer Tsuneishi wins cyber approval for 600-plus-vessel system

12:07

Egyptian-Jordanian JV signs $19m deal for 1,100-truck-a-day port yard in Egypt

11:30

Nigeria approves four port upgrades as six deep-sea projects progress

11:10

Saudi crude exports more than double as Middle East shipments hit 12.8m bpd

10:40

Belgian cargo vessel refloated after grounding on Dutch Waal river

10:06

India lays foundation for first port-based e-methanol plant at Deendayal Port

09:26

Liberia-flagged tanker Baltic Star towed to anchorage after Dardanelles machinery failure

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news