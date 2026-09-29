MSC sets Far East-Europe and North Africa freight rates at up to $6,900

MSC will apply new Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates from Far East ports to North Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa and the Black Sea from 19 October 2026 until further notice, but no later than 31 October, according to a customer advisory.

MSC The highest base rate is $6,900 for a 40 DV-HC container from the Far East to Algeria, while the lowest is $3,150 for a 20 DV container to North Europe.

The 20 DV/40 DV-HC rates are $3,150/$4,500 to North Europe; $3,750/$4,500 to the West Mediterranean; $3,750/$4,500 to the Adriatic; $3,800/$4,800 to the East Mediterranean; $3,900/$5,000 to the Black Sea; $5,550/$6,900 to Algeria; $5,500/$6,500 to Libya; $4,550/$5,500 to Casablanca, Morocco; and $5,550/$6,500 to Tunisia.

MSC The base-port-to-base-port rates include the ocean freight rate, a Global Fuel Surcharge of $253 per TEU for October 2026 and an Emission Control Area surcharge of $15 per TEU for Mediterranean and North European destinations covering Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and France.

The ECA surcharge rises to $52 per TEU for other Nordic and Baltic countries. Out-ports are subject to the usual TAO/TAD.

MSC The rates are also subject to a Carbon Limitation Surcharge of $20 per TEU and a Carbon Review Surcharge of $88 per TEU for North Europe and $128 per TEU for the Mediterranean.

Destinations loaded on services passing through the Suez Canal face an additional Piracy Risk Surcharge of $55 per TEU and a Suez Canal Surcharge of $36 per TEU.

MSC FAK excludes all IMO Category commodities and high-value commodities. Terminal handling and other applicable charges may also apply, while MSC agencies’ standard terms and conditions, including the standard bill of lading, remain applicable.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is an independent, family-owned global container shipping and logistics company founded in 1970 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Its official corporate information lists 1,000 cargo vessels, about 300 trade routes and calls at 520 ports in more than 155 countries.