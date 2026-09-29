Lloyd’s Register and Singapore’s Jurong Port tighten cargo securing guidance

Lloyd’s Register and Singapore’s Jurong Port have revised best-practice guidance for the stowage and securing of steel and general cargoes, with a stronger focus on personnel safety, cargo damage prevention and discharge efficiency, according to a company statement.

The updated guidelines are aimed at cargo owners, shippers, vessel operators, stevedores and terminal operators and seek to improve consistency in cargo preparation, stowage and securing throughout the handling process.

The revision addresses risks linked to poor stowage, inadequate securing arrangements and inconsistent cargo presentation, which can result in cargo damage, operational delays and safety incidents. The guidance also reflects the increasing size and value of project cargoes and steel products and the need for cargo to be prepared correctly before reaching port.

The guidelines were assessed against the IMO Code of Safe Practice for Cargo Stowage and Securing, IMO MSC.1/Circ.1353 on Cargo Securing Manuals, relevant provisions of the ISM Code and recognised industry best practice for general cargo transport and handling.

Lloyd’s Register’s review covered cargo accessibility, segregation, dunnage arrangements, bundling methods, lashing practices and cargo presentation for safe and efficient stevedoring. It also incorporated lessons from operational experience and common deficiencies identified in general cargo shipments.

Lloyd’s Register is a classification and professional services organisation serving the marine and offshore industries. Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is owned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

Jurong Port Pte Ltd is a Singapore port operator whose facilities handle general, bulk and containerised cargoes.