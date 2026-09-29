Chinese shipbuilder Jianglong wins $39.98m order for two offshore supply vessels

Chinese shipbuilder Jianglong Shipbuilding has signed two contracts worth a combined $39.98m to build two 78-metre multipurpose offshore supply vessels for an undisclosed customer, according to a company filing dated 29 September.

The contracts are worth RMB 269.51m ($39.98m), equivalent to 38.35% of Jianglong’s audited 2025 operating revenue of RMB 702.69m ($104.24m).

The first vessel is due for delivery on or before 19 June 2028, with the second scheduled for delivery on or before 18 August 2028. Payments will be made in instalments and both contracts took effect when signed. The price excludes owner-supplied items.

The shipbuilder expects the contracts to have no material impact on its 2026 financial performance, with earnings contributions expected in subsequent years as the vessels are built and delivered. Contract execution could be affected by international trade conditions, economic and policy changes, foreign-exchange movements and force-majeure events.

Jianglong secured RMB 710m ($105.32m) of new orders excluding tax in the first half of 2026, up 243% year on year. Its orderbook stood at RMB 1.655bn ($245.51m), up 23.42%, while first-half revenue rose 45.21% to RMB 505.2m ($74.94m). The company recorded a RMB 15.65m ($2.32m) net loss attributable to shareholders.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, Jianglong Shipbuilding builds small and medium-sized vessels in steel, aluminium and composite materials. Its product range includes law-enforcement vessels, tourism and leisure craft and special-purpose workboats.