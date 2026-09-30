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2026 September 30   09:17

IAA PortNews: Maritime Board approves the creation of Russia’s Maritime Center

The Maritime Center’s key infrastructure will be located in St. Petersburg

Photo credit: the Maritime Board press office

The Maritime Board of the Russian Federation at a meeting on September 29, approved the concept for establishing Russia’s Maritime Center, its architecture and primary areas of activity, the Maritime Board press office said.

The future center will consolidate managerial, technological, and scientific capabilities of the country. It will help accelerate technological development and the creation and implementation of civil and dual-use technologies.

"In effect, the maritime center will act as an integrator, serving as a 'single-window' point of contact and ensuring the coordinated efforts of design bureaus, engineering firms, research and educational institutions, and industrial enterprises," said Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Russian Maritime Board.

The Maritime Center’s key infrastructure will be located in St. Petersburg. 

The center is intended to play a role in ensuring the country’s national security and in the creation and management of critical infrastructure. The Maritime Board’s members believe the primary objectives of the future center should be the following: creating a unified environment for the development of marine technologies and ensuring their full development cycle; establishing a system of scientific, design and engineering, educational, and industrial support for marine activities — including shipbuilding, sector-specific microelectronics, robotics, navigation and communication systems, and workforce training; and implementing specialized applied projects as well as large-scale, comprehensive initiatives.

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