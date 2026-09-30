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2026 September 30   09:35

shipbuilding

US shipbuilder HII wins Navy order for 10 ROMULUS unmanned vessels

US shipbuilder HII has secured a US Navy contract to build 10 ROMULUS unmanned surface vessels as part of a 30-vessel Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel procurement, according to a company statement.  

The wider programme is split among three suppliers, with each receiving an agreement for 10 MUSVs.

The average procurement cost is about $40m per vessel, although the value of HII’s individual agreement was not disclosed. First deliveries under the programme are scheduled before the end of fiscal 2027.  

HII’s ROMULUS team completed a 13-day Navy-monitored evaluation that included a 420-nautical-mile autonomous mission lasting 28 hours.  

Phase I requirements called for a vessel capable of travelling 2,500 nautical miles at 25 knots in sea state 4 while carrying up to 25 metric tonnes of payload in at least two 40-foot containers.  

“We remain firmly committed to supporting the U.S. Navy’s vision and accelerating this critical capability from production to operational deployment,” HII president and chief executive Chris Kastner said.  

ROMULUS uses HII’s Odyssey Autonomous Control Solutions software for navigation, onboard systems, payload management, perception and coordination with crewed and uncrewed platforms.  

HII had five ROMULUS 151 vessels under construction in Louisiana before the award, including four at Breaux Brothers Enterprises and one at Halimar Shipyard. The company has not said whether those vessels are part of the new 10-unit order.  

Virginia-headquartered HII operates Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies. It recorded $12.5bn in revenue and a $53.1bn backlog for 2025 and had about 45,000 employees. 

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Navy

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