Dutch ro-ro Terra 2 refloats after grounding in Düsseldorf, Germany

The Dutch-flagged, 135-metre ro-ro vessel Terra 2 has been refloated after grounding in Düsseldorf port in Germany, while traffic on the Rhine remained unaffected, according to Düsseldorf water police.

Terra 2 grounded shortly after attempting to leave harbour basin B on 28 September after loading 160 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. No one was injured and no damage was initially identified.

Low water complicated efforts to free the vessel. Tug assistance was ruled out because of the risk of damage in the shallow harbour basin, before another Dutch vessel helped Terra 2 off the sandbank. The ship returned to the basin and part of its cargo was discharged.

MOSOLF manager Jürgen Richter said Terra 2 can carry 190 vans but was already operating with a reduced load of 160 because of the low water. The cargo was subsequently cut to 110 vehicles.

“We are now waiting for the requirements from the water police and the harbourmaster on what draught, and therefore what load, we are allowed to depart with,” Richter said. Neuss-Düsseldorfer Häfen said the captain may have misjudged the cargo weight. Richter rejected that assessment, arguing that insufficient water depth in the harbour basin was responsible for the grounding.

MOSOLF said the disruption had not caused delivery failures, with affected vehicles being moved by rail and road.

Rhine levels on 29 September stood at 121 cm at Duisburg-Ruhrort, 42 cm at Cologne and 5 cm at Kaub.