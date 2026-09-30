  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dutch ro-ro Terra 2 refloats after grounding in Düsseldorf, Germany

2026 September 30   10:58

accident

Dutch ro-ro Terra 2 refloats after grounding in Düsseldorf, Germany

The Dutch-flagged, 135-metre ro-ro vessel Terra 2 has been refloated after grounding in Düsseldorf port in Germany, while traffic on the Rhine remained unaffected, according to Düsseldorf water police.  

Terra 2 grounded shortly after attempting to leave harbour basin B on 28 September after loading 160 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. No one was injured and no damage was initially identified.  

Low water complicated efforts to free the vessel. Tug assistance was ruled out because of the risk of damage in the shallow harbour basin, before another Dutch vessel helped Terra 2 off the sandbank. The ship returned to the basin and part of its cargo was discharged.  

MOSOLF manager Jürgen Richter said Terra 2 can carry 190 vans but was already operating with a reduced load of 160 because of the low water. The cargo was subsequently cut to 110 vehicles.  

“We are now waiting for the requirements from the water police and the harbourmaster on what draught, and therefore what load, we are allowed to depart with,” Richter said.  Neuss-Düsseldorfer Häfen said the captain may have misjudged the cargo weight. Richter rejected that assessment, arguing that insufficient water depth in the harbour basin was responsible for the grounding.

MOSOLF said the disruption had not caused delivery failures, with affected vehicles being moved by rail and road.  

Rhine levels on 29 September stood at 121 cm at Duisburg-Ruhrort, 42 cm at Cologne and 5 cm at Kaub.  

Topics:

river

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:02

LNG Canada partners approve expansion to double Canadian LNG output to 28m tonnes

13:41

US port authority completes 2,650-foot berth in $1.6bn Savannah overhaul

13:21

MSC cruise brand Explora signs LOI for first river ships with Dutch yard

12:31

UK commits £6bn of contracts to British shipyards

12:01

Israel resets $4.2bn ZIM sale, forcing Hapag-Lloyd and FIMI to refile

11:40

Dutch cargo ship hits car ferry on Germany’s Neckar

11:27

Global VLSFO price hits $882 as Hormuz disruption drives bunker costs higher

10:01

Saudi Aramco resumes tanker loadings at the Red Sea port of Yanbu

09:35

US shipbuilder HII wins Navy order for 10 ROMULUS unmanned vessels

09:17

IAA PortNews: Maritime Board approves the creation of Russia’s Maritime Center

2026 September 29

18:04

MSC sets Far East-Europe and North Africa freight rates at up to $6,900

17:14

Hapag-Lloyd lifts 2026 EBITDA outlook again to $4.4bn

17:14

Chinese shipbuilder Jianglong wins $39.98m order for two offshore supply vessels

17:09

Lloyd’s Register and Singapore’s Jurong Port tighten cargo securing guidance

16:54

QatarEnergy extends LNG force majeure into December for Italian buyer Edison

16:24

UK shipmanager Zodiac orders first LNG carriers at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

15:43

Hanwha Ocean wins $500m LNG carrier order from African owner

15:13

UK tightens Iran oil-shipping and marine insurance sanctions

14:33

Panama Canal adds 10th Neopanamax slot as draft rises to 49 feet

14:03

EU seeks more frigates as merchant ships queue for Red Sea escorts

13:43

Germany plans to block Cosco’s 80% takeover of Hamburg logistics firm Zippel

13:24

German port workers vote on indefinite strike after rejecting pay offer

12:58

Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry delivers first dual-certified 50,000-dwt MR tanker

11:40

MOL signs deal to operate Japan’s first icebreaking research vessel

11:10

ABS approves Hanwha Ocean’s 60-MW floating data centre design

10:30

Valencia port awards floating solar and wave power grid contracts

09:30

A.P. Moller Capital agrees to buy control of Belgium's Euroports

09:27

Fincantieri, PT PAL to upgrade former Italian carrier for Indonesian Navy

08:17

Panama approves $5.56bn canal budget with 12.9% rise in Treasury payout

07:27

Maersk completes first US ship-to-ship ethanol bunkering of deep-sea boxship

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news