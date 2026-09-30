Dutch cargo ship hits car ferry on Germany’s Neckar

A Dutch cargo vessel hit a car ferry on Germany’s Neckar River on 29 September, pushing it about 100 metres downstream and forcing a temporary halt to navigation, according to a statement from Polizeipräsidium Einsatz.

The collision happened at about 0900 between Neckarsteinach and Hirschhorn as the cargo vessel struck the side of the ferry at the Baden-Württemberg bank.

The cargo vessel has been identified as the Dutch-flagged Metanoia and the ferry as the German-flagged HBG 034.

The impact buckled masts supporting the wire cable used to prevent the ferry from drifting with the current.

Navigation through the affected section of the Neckar was suspended, affecting one other vessel. The restriction was lifted at 1445. No one was injured and both vessels remained afloat after the collision.

A small quantity of transmission oil leaked into the river. Firefighters from Neckargemünd and Neckarsteinach contained the spill with an oil boom.

Damage was estimated at about €100,000 ($113,379).

The Heidelberg water police are investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. The cause had not been established.

The Neckarhäuser Hof-Neckarhausen ferry service remained suspended until further notice after the accident.