Israel resets $4.2bn ZIM sale, forcing Hapag-Lloyd and FIMI to refile

Israel’s Government Companies Authority has closed its review of the original $4.2bn sale of Israeli container carrier ZIM to Hapag-Lloyd and FIMI, forcing the parties to launch a new approval process if they pursue a materially revised structure, according to Calcalist. The move is not a formal rejection of the acquisition. The authority considers the original application no longer valid after the buyers moved towards a substantially different structure without submitting the required documents by the deadline.

Any revised transaction must be filed as a complete application and first secure fresh board approval from ZIM, Hapag-Lloyd and FIMI. ZIM has until 6 October to resubmit the original structure.

Hapag-Lloyd and FIMI presented the principles of a revised proposal on 24 September. It retains plans for an Israeli-controlled carrier with 16 vessels while adding direct Far East services, investment in Israeli seafarers and stronger protections linked to Israel’s special state share.

Hapag-Lloyd chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said the proposal would give Israel “materially more maritime independence”.

The German container shipping group intends to complete the detailed business plan and legal framework within 45 days.

The original merger agreement, signed on 16 February, values ZIM at $35 per share in cash, or about $4.2bn. ZIM shareholders approved the transaction on 30 April, with 97.36% of votes cast in favour.

Completion remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval from the State of Israel under its special state share.

The agreement sets 17 February 2027 as the outside date, with an automatic extension to 30 June 2027 if specified regulatory conditions remain outstanding.

As of 30 June, Qatar Investment Authority held 12.3% of Hapag-Lloyd and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund held 10.2%.

ZIM, founded in Israel in 1945, is a Haifa-headquartered container carrier operating in more than 90 countries and serving more than 300 ports.

Hapag-Lloyd is a German container shipping group that operated about 300 containerships and 129 liner services as of June 2026.