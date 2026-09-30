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2026 September 30   12:31

shipbuilding

UK commits £6bn of contracts to British shipyards

British shipyards are set to receive £6bn ($7.94bn) of government contracts, including work on three new floating docks for the Royal Navy’s submarine base in Scotland, according to the chancellor’s published speech transcript.  

The three docks will be procured through a UK-only competition under Programme Euston for HM Naval Base Clyde.  They will provide out-of-water engineering capacity for the UK’s current and future nuclear-powered submarines, including inspections, upgrades and repairs.  

The shipbuilding push also includes a new 85-metre research vessel to replace RV Cefas Endeavour. The vessel will be built at a British yard, accommodate more than 40 people and is expected to enter service in 2031 or 2032.  

The National Shipbuilding Office is set to gain oversight of future government civil-ship procurement, giving UK yards greater visibility over the pipeline of public-sector vessel orders.  

The latest commitments sit alongside a £26bn ($34.42bn) 10-year programme to modernise the Royal Navy’s three main bases at Clyde, Devonport and Portsmouth. HM Naval Base Clyde has been allocated £15.1bn ($19.99bn) of Defence Investment Plan funding.  

Separately, UK Export Finance has launched a Flexible Finance pilot offering up to £5bn ($6.62bn) of guarantees for selected overseas buyers.  

The guarantees can cover up to 80% of a commercial loan and are intended to support purchases of British goods and services. The scheme is economy-wide rather than specific to shipbuilding.  

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