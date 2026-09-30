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2026 September 30   13:21

shipbuilding

MSC cruise brand Explora signs LOI for first river ships with Dutch yard

MSC Group’s luxury cruise brand Explora Journeys has signed a letter of intent with Dutch shipbuilder Den Breejen Shipyard to build its first river cruise ships for the European market, according to a company statement.  

The agreement was announced on 23 September 2026. Sales for the planned river product are due to open in 2027.  

Explora has not disclosed the number of vessels covered by the agreement, their cost, capacity or technical specifications. Delivery dates and the start of river operations also remain undisclosed.  

The company said details of ship design, onboard experiences, delivery schedules and initial itineraries would be released later. 

“The brand now intends to bring that same approach to Europe’s most iconic rivers,” Explora said.  The move will take Explora beyond ocean cruising while it continues to expand a six-ship seagoing fleet.

EXPLORA I entered service in 2023, followed by EXPLORA II in 2024 and EXPLORA III in 2026. All six ocean ships are planned to be in service by 2028.  

Explora Journeys was launched by the Aponte family’s MSC Group in 2021 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. MSC Group is a privately owned family group with businesses in container shipping, cruises, terminals, logistics and other transport activities.  

Den Breejen Shipyard is based in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, the Netherlands, and was founded in 1947. It has specialised in the design, engineering and construction of luxury river cruise vessels since 2000, with passenger ships built for Avalon Waterways, Scenic and Emerald.  CCD acquired Den Breejen Shipyard’s operating company and shipyard facilities on 1 September 2026. 

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