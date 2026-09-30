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2026 September 30   14:52

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Canada commits C$1.2bn to marine safety and ocean protection

Canada will invest C$1.2bn ($846m) in marine safety, ocean protection and emergency preparedness as it expands strategic infrastructure on its west coast, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.  

More than C$740m ($522m) will be spent over four years on marine science, ecosystem protection and measures to prevent and respond to maritime incidents as vessel traffic increases.  

The package will expand Canadian Coast Guard marine traffic monitoring and search-and-rescue capacity, extend VHF radio and radar coverage and establish a national high-resolution nearshore forecasting system to improve emergency response.  

Canada will also introduce a recovery framework covering oil spills and other chemical hazards. Marine inspection and certification systems will be modernised, with a target of reducing compliance costs by 20%.  A further C$136m ($95.9m) over four years will go to marine-life protection.

The measures include a national marine mammal oil-spill response plan and expanded monitoring of underwater noise across the Pacific, Arctic and east coast.  

The government also plans to work with vessel operators on technologies including low-noise propellers, electric and hybrid motors and hull improvements, while establishing an Arctic programme to monitor underwater noise.  

Another C$186m ($131m) will support the Northern Shelf Bioregion Reconciliation Framework Agreement, covering conservation, waterway management, emergency preparedness and cumulative effects work in the Great Bear Sea region.  

The spending comes as Canada expands strategic infrastructure on the west coast, including the Port of Vancouver and Roberts Bank Terminal 2.  The government has previously committed nearly C$260m ($183m) to measures aimed at protecting whales from vessel traffic and noise. Total investment in ocean-protection systems, research and personnel has reached C$3.2bn ($2.26bn).  

Canada is also working to conserve 30% of its oceans by 2030. A separate C$82m ($57.8m) five-year commitment announced the previous week will strengthen the country's ocean-observation capacity.  

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