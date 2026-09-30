Samsung Heavy wins $227m order for two VLGCs from Bermuda shipowner

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has secured a Won307.4bn ($226.8m) contract to build two VLGCs for an unidentified Bermuda-based shipowner, according to a company filing.

The contract was signed on 29 September, with both vessels scheduled for delivery by 28 February 2030. The deal is equivalent to 2.9% of Samsung Heavy’s Won10.65trn ($7.86bn) consolidated revenue for 2025.

The filing used an exchange rate of Won1,360 to the dollar for the contract value, while the delivery date may change depending on construction progress.

The latest order lifts Samsung Heavy’s 2026 commercial ship intake to 44 vessels worth $7.5bn, equal to 132% of its $5.7bn annual target.

The tally comprises 18 LNG carriers, including one LNG FSRU, 14 crude oil tankers, six gas carriers, four containerships and two ethane carriers.

The shipbuilder secured 28 commercial vessels in the first half and another 16 in the second half. Samsung Heavy has also secured two FLNG facilities worth a combined $4.4bn, equivalent to 54% of its $8.2bn annual offshore target.

Commercial shipbuilding and offshore orders together stand at $11.9bn, or 86% of its overall 2026 target of $13.9bn.

Samsung Heavy Industries was established in 1974 and operates in commercial shipbuilding and offshore engineering, including LNG carriers and floating LNG production facilities.