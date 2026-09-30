Scorpio Tankers buys two China-built VLCCs for $270m

Scorpio Tankers has agreed to buy two scrubber-fitted VLCC newbuildings expected to be built at China’s Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) for $270m, doubling its directly controlled VLCC newbuilding programme to four vessels, according to a company statement.

The two ships are priced at $135m each and are scheduled for delivery in September and October 2028. Scorpio is also buying two scrubber-fitted LR2 product tanker newbuildings expected to be built at Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry in China for $72.8m each.

The vessels are due for delivery in October and November 2029. The four newbuildings have a combined value of $415.6m.

Scorpio entered the VLCC newbuilding sector in November 2025 with letters of intent for two scrubber-fitted ships at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean at $128m each. Those vessels are scheduled for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2028.

The company also holds a minority interest of less than 15% in a joint venture that has contracted eight scrubber-fitted VLCC newbuildings for delivery between the third quarter of 2029 and the second quarter of 2030.

The latest purchases were announced alongside agreements to sell three product tankers for a combined $180.5m.

Scorpio will sell the 2014-built MR STI Dama for $37.5m, the 2014-built LR2 STI Elysees for $70m and the 2015-built LR2 STI Veneto for $73m. The transactions are expected to close before the end of 2026.

Its existing owned fleet comprises 74 product tankers — 25 LR2s, 35 MRs and 14 Handymax vessels — with an average age of 10.2 years.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has its principal executive offices in Monaco. It provides marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide.

Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company operating in Dalian. Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilder based in Nantong, Jiangsu.

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company based in Geoje.