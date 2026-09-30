GTT Marine and Normec automate continuous emissions verification for ships

GTT Marine and Normec Verifavia have linked Vesper Insights directly with the Emissions Verification Dashboard to automate vessel-data transfers and enable continuous emissions verification for shipping operators, according to a company statement.

The integration creates a standardised pipeline for vessel performance, voyage and emissions data, replacing manual file exchanges between separate systems and allowing operators to track the quality and status of compliance data throughout the reporting year.

The system is designed to identify data-quality issues before year-end reconciliation and supports FuelEU Maritime, EU ETS, UK ETS, EU MRV, UK MRV, IMO DCS and CII requirements. It also accommodates Bio-LNG and other low-carbon fuel pathways.

The integration is already being used by multiple customers of both companies across different fleet segments.

GTT Marine is the marine and digital solutions division of GTT Group, with activities covering onboard equipment, vessel data, performance monitoring and voyage optimisation.

Normec Verifavia is an environmental validation and verification specialist providing emissions compliance services for the maritime and other transport sectors.