Global container schedule reliability drops to 49.9%, lowest since 2022

Global container shipping schedule reliability dropped 5.9 percentage points month on month to 49.9% in August 2026, its lowest level since September 2022, according to Sea-Intelligence’s latest Global Liner Performance report.

The fall marked a second consecutive monthly deterioration amid severe port congestion in Asia. The average delay for late vessel arrivals increased by 0.60 days to 6.81 days, the highest level since March 2022 and 1.92 days above August 2025.

Maersk was the most reliable of the 13 largest carriers tracked, with schedule reliability of 67.3%, followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 61.5%. MSC recorded 55.2% and CMA CGM 50.6%, while Wan Hai ranked lowest at 23.2%.

None of the 13 carriers improved month on month. ONE recorded the smallest decline at 3.5 percentage points, while PIL posted the largest fall at 10.1 points.

No carrier improved year on year either. Maersk had the smallest decline at 8.9 percentage points and PIL the largest at 31.1 points. PIL was one of 12 carriers to record a double-digit year-on-year deterioration.

For July and August combined, Gemini recorded schedule reliability of 77.8%, followed by MSC at 70.1%, Ocean Alliance at 48.3% and Premier Alliance at 43.2%.

Sea-Intelligence is a maritime research and advisory group focused on container shipping, liner performance and supply chains.